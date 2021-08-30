ENG vs IND: Aakash Chopra describes the difference between Virat Kohli and Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root is in the form of his life. In the ongoing Test series against India, Root has already scored 507 runs in three matches at a phenomenal average of 126.75. The right-handed batter has smashed three hundreds and a half-century, with an unbeaten 180 being his highest score.

On the other hand, Root’s counterpart Virat Kohli is struggling and going through a bad patch in his professional career. Kohli has scored only 124 runs in three matches at a dreadful average of 24.80 with one fifty.

But what’s the exact difference between the two captains? Well, former India opener Aakash Chopra was asked about the same, and he reckoned that Kohli seems to be low on confidence because of the poor form in the recent past.

“There is a difference in runs. Root has reached 725. I don’t know where he has reached; he is not stopping at all and is in a purple patch. Kohli is trying to figure out ways on how to score runs. It is not easy,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“I feel confidence makes a huge difference, from where you are starting. India’s last Test series was against England in India; those were tough pitches, only Rohit Sharma could leave an impression as a batsman, a century each from Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin, but that’s about it,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed Kohli is going through a rough patch that happens with every cricketer.

“He is in his own zone like Virat Kohli was in 2018. Every great player, who plays for a long time, will always go through such a phase sometime or the other where you will either get into a purple patch or you are just trying to figure out ways to score runs, sometimes ugly runs. That is what Virat Kohli is doing at the moment,” Chopra added further.