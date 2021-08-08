ENG vs IND: Inzamam-ul-Haq lauds Indian pacers for their high-quality performance in Trent Bridge Test

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praises on Indian pacers for their incredible performance in the ongoing first Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. In the first innings, India bundled out the hosts for 183 runs, while in the second essay, the visitors packed England for 303.

Interestingly, all the 20 wickets were taken by fast bowlers, and it was only the second occasion in the history of Indian Test cricket that pacers picked up all the 20 scalps. The only other instance came against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah took nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in the second innings. Similarly, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur bagged four scalps each. The remaining three wickets were taken by Mohammed Siraj.

Inzamam was highly impressed by the superior bowling display from Indian pacers. He reckoned that subcontinent bowlers tend to struggle in England, especially in the first Test, but Indian speedsters completely demoralised England’s batting.

“With their fast bowling on the first day, Team India set the rhythm for the series. They put England on the back foot right away. Subcontinent bowlers often find it difficult in the first Test since the lines to be bowled in England are different. Team India’s bowlers demoralised England’s batting,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

The 51-year-old opined that India have produced some quality fast bowlers in the past as well, but the current bowling line-up is the best as he has never seen such aggression in the Indian pace bowling unit.

“Bumrah picked up four wickets in the first innings and put England on the backfoot. Joe Root scored a fifty in the first innings as well, but Bumrah never allowed him to feel comfortable. The others pacers like Mohammed Shami and Siraj are also brilliant. I have never seen such an Indian fast bowling line-up. Team India have produced very good fast bowlers in the past as well. But the current Indian pacers have genuine fast bowlers’ aggression. When you have aggressive pacers, such performances are bound to come about,” added Inzamam.