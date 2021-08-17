ENG vs IND: Twitter goes gaga as Virat Kohli hugs Rohit in delight after Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal

India thrashed England in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series. On the fifth and final day in London, the match went down to the wire, where the visitors eventually won the battle of nerves, defeating the hosts by a massive margin of 151 runs.

India began the fifth day with their overnight score of 181/6 with a lead of 154 runs. Fans expected Rishabh Pant to fire with the willow so that India could take their lead close to 200. However, Ollie Robinson dismissed Pant for 22 runs, crushing the hopes of Team India lovers. Robinson did not just stop there as he removed Ishant Sharma (16) to reduce India to 209/8.

At that stage, the home team held the game nicely, anticipating to finish things as early as possible to get a chasable total. But, India’s number 9 and 10, Mohammed Shami (56 no) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 no) led the turnaround by forming an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket to send shockwaves to the entire English camp.

India skipper Virat Kohli declared shortly after lunch, giving England a target of 272 runs in 60 overs for the victory. But, the Joe Root-led side could only manage to reach 120/10 in 51.5 overs.

During England’s second innings, one moment grabbed maximum eyeballs when Jonny Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion by Ishant. It happened on the last ball of the 22nd over. Ishant bowled a nip-backer which hit Bairstow on the pads. Despite the strong appeal by Team India, the on-field umpire termed it as ‘not out’.

However, Kohli went for a DRS, and astonishingly the replay showed three reds, forcing the umpire to reverse his decision and declare Bairstow out. Thereafter, all the Indian fielders jumped in joy, and Kohli hugged Rohit Sharma in the most attractive manner.

Kohli’s act of hugging Rohit was appreciated by many on social media as the fans and followers were left in awe seeing two superstars of Indian cricket greeting each other in such an adorable manner.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

One of the Best picture. Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma – The Bromance. pic.twitter.com/WaozoLjSPl — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

Brilliant little moment between kohli and Rohit there — Rish Kabhi Nahi (@ButterKitchen17) August 16, 2021

One of the Best picture. Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma – The Bromance. Virat🧑‍🤝‍🧑Rohit #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/TYGUmDSXlI — Sanjay (@Iamsanjayvg) August 16, 2021