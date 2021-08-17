ENG vs IND: Indian players react after their historic victory over England in Lord’s Test

  • Indian players celebrate their thumping win in the Lord's Test on social media.

  • India defeated England in the second Test by 151 runs.

ENG vs IND: Indian players react after their historic victory over England in Lord’s Test
Team India scripted a historic 151-run triumph against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Monday.

Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings on the final day, bundling out the hosts for 120 to win the contest. Pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up a four-wicket haul for 32 runs in 10.5 overs, including three maidens.

Apart from Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami also bagged crucial scalps to help India register only the third win at the venue. Bumrah bagged three scalps while Ishant picked up two wickets. Shami also earned one wicket in the innings.

After the sensational victory, Kohli revealed that the banter on the field between the English players and Indians helped his side produce a tremendous performance.

“What happened in the second innings with our bowlers, bit of tension on the field, really helped us, really motivated us to finish this game,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Indian opener KL Rahul, who smashed a scintillating century in the second Test, said that if someone goes at one of their players, then the rest of the ten guys will get together to give it back.

“As a team, we are not shy to say a word or two. If someone goes at one of our players, then the rest of the ten guys get really pumped as well. Because that’s the kind of team we are, that’s the kind of team atmosphere and bonding we have that if you’re going after one of our guys, then it means you’re going after our whole team. So like I said, the bowlers were really keen to go out there and have a crack, and we all wanted to be in the middle and give it all in the 60 overs we were going to bowl,” said Rahul in the presser.

The Indian players also expressed happiness and joy while reacting to the epic win on social media. Indian skipper Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: “What a game of cricket. Everyone stepping up love the commitment and attitude. Way to go, boys.”

Here is how other players reacted:

