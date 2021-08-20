Gautam Gambhir predicts the semi-finalists of T20 World Cup 2021

The much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to start in October later this year. The global showpiece competition will take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). As the major competition is coming near, many experts of the fascinating game have started giving their analysis regarding teams and players who will shine in the T20 World Cup.

Following the bandwagon, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has named the semi-finalists of the mega event. The cricketer-turned-politician picked India and New Zealand from Group 2. When it comes to Group 1, Gambhir went with England and West Indies.

“India, New Zealand, England, and West Indies,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

India will start their journey in the T20 World Cup with a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Gambhir reacted to the fixture and said it’s important to play against Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament as the late both teams will meet each other, the more pressure will be on the players.

“It is important to play Pakistan in the early stages of the competition because what happens is you don’t wanna keep thinking about Pakistan. You can finish it off initially and then probably concentrate on the entire tournament. It’s gonna be exactly the same for the fans and for the country as well, irrespective of the result,” added Gambhir.

Gambhir played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is for India. He scored 4154 runs in the longest format, while 5238 runs in the ODIs. Similarly, in T20I format, the left-handed batter made 932 runs for his national team.