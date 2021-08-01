George Bailey appointed chairman of selectors of Australia men’s cricket team

George Bailey has been appointed the new chairman of selectors of Australia men’s cricket team following the retirement of Trevor Hohns.

Hohns had a combined 16 years as chief selector across his two stints from 1995 to 2005 and 2016 to 2021. He was a selector in the successful World Cup campaigns of 1999 and 2003, apart from three successful Ashes defences against England.

Bailey takes over from him after joining the selection panel in February last year, replacing Greg Chappell, and stepping straight into the job after his retirement from international cricket.

Bailey played 57 (29 ODIs and 28 T20Is) matches for Australia as captain.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain,” Bailey said in a statement.

“In what can be a challenging job Trevor has always been calm, consistent and approachable. Similarly to his journey, he has made my transition from player to selector as smooth as possible. There is a lot I will take from Trevor’s style and very much look forward to the journey ahead,” he added.

Ben Oliver, Executive General Manager – National Teams at Cricket Australia, said the board has started looking for a third-panel member to join Bailey and head coach Justin Langer.

“George is a highly respected leader who is now well established on the NSP alongside Justin as the head coach. The third panel member will add to their combined experience as we look for someone who will bring complimentary,” Oliver said.

Meanwhile, the Australian men’s team will take on the hosts Bangladesh in a five-match T20I series starting August 3 in Dhaka.