Jemimah Rodrigues hilariously trolls Dinesh Karthik for teaching her commentary rules

Indian women’s team star Jemimah Rodrigues is currently in England, playing the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Representing Northern Superchargers, Rodrigues has taken the competition by storm with her sensational batting.

Rodrigues is currently the highest run-scorer in the 100-ball tournament, with 241 runs from five matches at a remarkable average of over 60, including three half-centuries. Her team Superchargers are currently placed second on the points table with three wins out of six matches.

Apart from the batting, Rodrigues is known for her jolly nature as well. No wonder she recently tried her hands at commentary for the first time during the ongoing tournament. She joined the likes of Nasser Hussain, Mark Butcher and Rob Key in the commentary box for the Hundred and was seen enjoying her new role.

“What an experience!!! Thanks, @SkyCricket, for having me in the Comm Box today (Star-struck emoji) PS: Stay tuned… something exciting coming up (GuitarMicrophone emoji) @markbutcher72 #TheHundred #CommBoxDebut” tweeted Rodrigues while sharing the pictures.

What an experience!!! Thanks @SkyCricket for having me in the Comm Box today 🤩

PS: Stay tuned… something exciting coming up 🎸🎤 @markbutcher72 #TheHundred #CommBoxDebut pic.twitter.com/zrIy12hCQJ — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 10, 2021

Senior India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who is also enjoying commentary duties in the United Kingdom (UK), praised Rodrigues for her new role and appreciated for following the ‘one’ commentary box rule.

“Well done. You were fab. Good to see you follow the ONLY rule in the Comms box as well,” replied Karthik.

Rodrigues was quick to respond and asked Karthik regarding which rule the Tamil Nadu cricketer was talking about.

“Thanks DK!! (Raising hands emoji) But rule? What rule? No one informed me that there were rules? “ Jemimah responded.

Thanks DK!! 🙌🏼

But rule? What rule? No one informed me that there were rules?! 😵 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 11, 2021

“Never ever listen to anything @nassercricket or @robkey612 have to say #ONLYRULE,” Karthik wrote in a tweet reacting to Rodrigues’ question.

However, the Indian women’s team star trolled the wicket-keeper batsman with her funny response.

“HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Interestingly enough, that’s EXACTLY what they told me about anything you say,” Rodrigues replied.