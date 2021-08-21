Report: Indian players refuse to give passage to Ollie Robinson during Lord’s Test

The verbal spats between England and Indian players during the second Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London grabbed a lot of attention. From Jasprit Bumrah-James Anderson heated exchange to Virat Kohli-Anderson war of words, the tension between the players of both teams made the battle much more exciting.

Another incident from the gripping contest that went viral was Kohli’s verbal volleys at Ollie Robinson when he came to bat during England’s second innings on Day 5 of the match. But, the tension between the players extended to beyond limits.

According to a report in the Guardian – a British daily – couple of Indian players from the bench refused to give way to Robinson when he was walking out to bat after the hosts were reduced to 90/7 on the final day.

“As [Ollie] Robinson descends the pavilion steps, a couple of India players in tracksuits are coming back in the opposite direction, having just been out on the field delivering drinks. Robinson stops and waits for them to step aside,” the report said.

However, it was mentioned that the whole incident didn’t last more than a couple of seconds, but the timing of the episode concerning the on-field tension between players made it look quite fascinating.

“They do not step aside. Robinson waits. They wait. Eventually, after a fashion, they sort of awkwardly squeeze past each other. The whole encounter lasts barely a couple of seconds, and yet as a motif for this bruising, absorbing final day, it is hard to beat,” added the report.

While defending 272, India wrapped up Joe Root & Co. for a paltry 120 and won the encounter by 151 runs. The third Test will be played at Headingley in Leeds from August 25, Wednesday.