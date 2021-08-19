WATCH: Virat Kohli welcomes Ollie Robinson with a barrage of verbal volleys on Day 5 of Lord’s Test

Team India crushed England in the second Test at Lords Cricket Ground by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The visitors completely turned things around on the final day of the contest, sending shockwaves to the entire English camp.

India resumed Day 5 with their overnight score of 181/6, having 154 runs lead over the hosts. But, they lost two wickets in the first hour of play, including Rishabh Pant, from whom the fans had high hopes.

But then, the duo of Mohammad Shami (56 no) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 no) brought back the touring party in the game by forming an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket. Soon after lunch, India declared their innings, giving Joe Root and Co. a target of 272 runs to chase in 60 overs.

In reply, England were intimidated by Indian pacers, who gave them no relief at all. The home team crumbled against a top-quality bowling attack and got bundled out for 120 in 51.5 overs.

During England’s second innings, one moment grabbed a lot of attention when Indian skipper Virat Kohli welcomed Englishman Ollie Robinson with verbal volleys. India needed three wickets to win the Lord’s Test when Robinson came to bat, and Kohli left no stone unturned to make sure Robinson survives with some sledging bullets.

“How boring was your inning? Playing for survival at home in every test match. Come on, big mouth, gonna bring your sheets today,” said Kohli.

Here is the video:

After the match, Kohli said that the on-filed tension gave his team extra impetus to push more towards ensuring the victory in the second Test. Kohli was referring to the war of words held between James Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah, followed by him involving in a heated exchange with Anderson and Jos Buttler and a bit of exchange between Bumrah and Mark Wood.

“What happened at the end of our second innings with the bowlers, that bit of tension really helped us and charged us up and motivated us to finish this game off,” said Kohli.