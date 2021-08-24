Salman Butt opines who should replace Ravi Shastri as Team India’s head coach

The question regarding the next coach of Team India is getting intense as the tenure of current coach Ravi Shastri is about to end. Notably, Shastri’s tenure as head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team will expire after the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Not so long ago, speculations rose to the next level after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had appointed former India batter Rahul Dravid as the coach of India’s second-string side for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

However, Dravid’s chances of becoming the coach were put to the rest after he once again applied for the post of Director at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. In the mid of all this, former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has opined that India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour could become the next coach of Team India.

Butt reckoned when a team is strong like India, they don’t need a coach, but someone who is already in sync with the current happenings, and Rathour fulfil these requirements pretty well. However, the 36-year-old also mentioned that Rathour could be the pick if no other foreign coaches apply for the position.

“Whoever becomes the new head coach, he should have proper sync with the players and keep them in their comfort zone. Vikram Rathour’s name is doing rounds to be the successor of Ravi Shastri. Rathour was a stylish player in his day, and he’s currently the team’s batting coach as well,” said Butt on his YouTube channel.

“When the team is strong, they don’t need a coach. Team India needs a coach who is already in sync with the team. So, I feel Vikram Rathour is suitable for the head coach position if any foreign coach doesn’t apply once Ravi Shastri’s tenure ends after the T20 WC,” he added.