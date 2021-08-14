Virender Sehwag reacts hilariously after two students with above 99 per cent scores retake exams

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is well-known for his comical and interesting takes on various topics. More often than not, Sehwag attracts everyone’s attention with his unique posts on social media.

The Najafgarh-born once again gave a glimpse of his side-splitting nature when he drew Indian captain Virat Kohli’s reference to an exceptional incident.

In March 2021, earlier this year, two students, named Mridul Aggarwal and Kavya Chopra, gave the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – an entrance exam for admission in engineering colleges in India.

They returned with scores of 99.99% and 99.97%, respectively, but they weren’t satisfied with their marks and wanted to retake the exams. In their second attempt, both students scored 100 per cent.

Reacting to this, Sehwag said that even Kohli wouldn’t have tried this much to score a century in international cricket.

Itni badly 100 toh shayad Kohli ne bhi nahi chahaya hoga. pic.twitter.com/30YPfsnds2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 13, 2021

Speaking about Kohli, the Indian skipper is currently in England taking part in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

In the series opener at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the Delhi-lad was dismissed on a golden duck in the first innings. He was removed by English pacer James Anderson.

Then, in the ongoing second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, in London, Virat looked in good touch. In the first innings, the right-handed batsman scored 42 runs from 103 deliveries with the help of three boundaries. He was also part of a 117-run partnership with opener KL Rahul, who smashed a remarkable century.