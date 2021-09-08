ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves up, Ravichandran Ashwin retains his second spot

Frontline Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained one place in the latest released rankings by International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bumrah has climbed one spot to reach the ninth position in the bowlers’ rankings following his match-winning performance in the second innings of the recently concluded fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval in London.

On the final day of the Test, Bumrah had bowled a game-changing spell of reverse swing, taking the prized scalps of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow, that swung the momentum in India’s favour as the visitors eventually defeated the Joe Root-led side by 157 runs to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who hasn’t yet got a chance to show his magic in the ongoing Test series against England, has retained his second spot among bowlers rankings headed by Australian pace sensation Pat Cummins.

Ashwin achieved the second spot after his terrific home series against the English side, followed by his World Test Championship (WTC) final performance against New Zealand. Ashwin had finished the first cycle of WTC as the leading wicket-taker (71).

Among the all-rounders, England star Chris Woakes, who made a remarkable comeback in the fourth Test against India, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball, has advanced in the rankings. Despite England losing the match, Woakes was a top-performer for the hosts, taking seven wickets and scoring a crucial half-century. Woakes has gained two spots to acquire ninth place.

↗️ Woakes enters top 10 in all-rounders list

↗️ Bumrah moves up one spot in bowlers rankings The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/xgdjcxK2Tq pic.twitter.com/yOyxsdXLp4 — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

In the batting rankings, the top 10 remained the same, with every player retaining their positions. England skipper Joe Root is at the top spot with 903 rating points, followed by Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.