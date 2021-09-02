Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021: Fixtures, Match Timings, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka is all set to host South Africa in the upcoming limited-overs series, starting from September 02 in Colombo. The white-ball tour consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is).

The limited-overs series will start with ODI fixtures scheduled to take place on September 02, 04 and 07. Similarly, the T20I matches will be played on September 10, 12 and 14.

The ODI, as well as the T20I series, will be crucial for both the team as ODI fixtures are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, whereas T20Is will help them prepare more for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in October.

Experienced campaigner Dinesh Chandimal has been recalled to the Sri Lanka squad, while Kusal Perera, who recently finished his isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, is also part of the outfit.

However, the visitors will miss the trio of Quinton de Kock (rested), David Miller (hamstring injury) and Lungi Ngidi (personal reasons) in the three-match ODI series. But they will be available for T20I games.

Fixtures, Venue and Match Timings:

ODI series:

T20I Series:

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akhila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa (ODI): Temba Bavuma (c), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa (T20I): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

