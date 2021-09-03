WATCH: Pitch invader Jarvo bumps into Jonny Bairstow on Day 2 of Oval Test; gets kicked out by security guards

English comedian Daniel Jarvis, also known as ‘Jarvo 69’, once again managed to enter the playing area in the ongoing Test series between England and India.

On Day 2 of the fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London, Jarvo intruded the proceedings when he rushed to the field in the 34th over of England’s first innings. He stormed into the ground with a red leather in hand.

The infamous pitch invader ran past Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and bumped into England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. He then released the ball from his hands as Bairstow himself looked in disbelief before security guards took him off the ground.

Fans slammed Jarvis on social media for his actions, saying he’s not funny anymore, while several, including former Indian cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Snehal Pradhan, criticised the security at the stadiums in England for allowing him to continue invading the pitch.

This Jarvo fellow is white privilege incarnate. — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) September 3, 2021

This coming on the field by Jarvo stopped being funny when it happened the 2nd time. The fact that it has happened the 3rd time is just down right ridiculous. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 3, 2021

Well! It looks funny.

But not everytime! Jarvo Literally pushed a player 🙁

He MUST be penalised for this.#Jarvo69 pic.twitter.com/BSU3oReWZj — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45__) September 3, 2021

Jarvis first invaded the field on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord’s. He entered the field sporting an Indian jersey with his name and number 69 on the back, leaving India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and seamer Mohammed Siraj in splits.

At Headingly, after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Jarvo again walked in to the ground, this time to bat as India’s No. 4 batsman. Jarvis was banned for lifetime from Headingley after his incursion there.