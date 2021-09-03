WATCH: Pitch invader Jarvo bumps into Jonny Bairstow on Day 2 of Oval Test; gets kicked out by security guards

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Jarvo invaded pitch for the third time in the ongoing England vs India Test series.

  • On Day of the Oval Test, he bumped into Jonny Bairstow after running in and bowling a delivery.

WATCH: Pitch invader Jarvo bumps into Jonny Bairstow on Day 2 of Oval Test; gets kicked out by security guards
Jarvo (Photo Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

English comedian Daniel Jarvis, also known as ‘Jarvo 69’, once again managed to enter the playing area in the ongoing Test series between England and India.

On Day 2 of the fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London, Jarvo intruded the proceedings when he rushed to the field in the 34th over of England’s first innings. He stormed into the ground with a red leather in hand.

The infamous pitch invader ran past Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and bumped into England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. He then released the ball from his hands as Bairstow himself looked in disbelief before security guards took him off the ground.

Fans slammed Jarvis on social media for his actions, saying he’s not funny anymore, while several, including former Indian cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Snehal Pradhan, criticised the security at the stadiums in England for allowing him to continue invading the pitch.

Jarvis first invaded the field on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord’s. He entered the field sporting an Indian jersey with his name and number 69 on the back, leaving India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and seamer Mohammed Siraj in splits.

At Headingly, after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Jarvo again walked in to the ground, this time to bat as India’s No. 4 batsman. Jarvis was banned for lifetime from Headingley after his incursion there.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: England, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement