WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja castles Haseeb Hameed with a beauty in Oval Test

Team India scripted a historic victory in the fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval in London to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Indian bowlers displayed top-class performance to bundle out England for 210, defeating them by 157 runs.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja exploited the rough patches remarkably to puzzle the English batters. In fact, it was Jadeja’s first wicket on the final day that triggered England’s batting collapse. It all happened after the left-hander sent back England opener Haseeb Hameed for 63.

In the 62nd over of England’s second innings, Jadeja went over the wicket and bowled on the rough created outside the leg side. The red-leather, after pitching, ripped away to go past Hameed’s defence, only to shatter the stumps of the batsman.

Here is the video:

India script historic win at the Oval

After Hameed’s dismissal, the hosts witnessed a terrible collapse and lost their remaining seven wickets for just 69 runs. After Hameed, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) in his back-to-back overs. Then, Jadeja came back again and removed Moeen Ali (0) to reduce England at 147/6.

England skipper Joe Root (36) held his wicket for a few minutes before Shardul Thakur dismissed him to fancy India’s chances of winning the game. Soon Umesh Yadav also joined the party and finished the proceedings by getting rid of Chris Woakes (18), Craig Overton (10) and James Anderson (2).

Umesh ended up being the highest wicket-taker for India in the match. In both the innings, the right-armer picked up three wickets to script a wonderful comeback in the red-ball format. Apart from Umesh, Bumrah took four wickets in the contest with two scalps each in both essays.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was deeply impressed by his bowlers as he termed the Oval performance “best he has witnessed as a captain”. Kohli also talked about the amazing spell bowled by Bumrah during the second session where he picked up the prized scalps of Pope and Bairstow, stating that the Ahmedabad-lad swung the game in their favour.