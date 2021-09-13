Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor announces retirement from international cricket

Brendan Taylor, the Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The third ODI against Ireland in Belfast was his last game in the Zimbabwean jersey.

Taylor made his international debut in 2004 during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo, and since then he had been one of the mainstays of the Zimbabwean side. He did his best work in ODI cricket, scoring 6684 runs in 205 matches, which makes him Zimbabwe’s second-highest run-getter in the format after Andy Flower.

Taylor walked away with 2320 runs in 34 Test matches and 934 runs from 45 T20Is.

“It has been a roller-coaster ride. Lots of highs and lots of lows. Looking back I have fond memories. I wouldn’t change the past for anything in the world. Anything is achievable,” Taylor said before entering the field one last time.

“I hope I don’t go past Andy Flower. I have had the highest regard for our best player ever. A win would be great to finish off. Great tournament in WC 2015. I was 29-30 and probably the pinnacle of my career. This is a young team. It has helped me in deciding to retire as I feel they can take it forward. I am very excited for them. With cricket is all I ever know of.

“Some point I will come back and give something back. But now is the time for family. Cricket will always be close to my heart. Massive for both teams. We are up against it today. Series win will be an enormous day for us.”

Taylor hit an enterprising 49 in the opening game of the ongoing series against Ireland to help Zimbabwe go 1-0 up in the ODI-leg. While rain played spoilsport in the second clash, Taylor departed for 7 (12) in the third and final ODI.