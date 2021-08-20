Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams return as Zimbabwe announces squad for Ireland and Scotland tours

Zimbabwe has announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Ireland and Scotland.

The veteran duo of Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams has returned to the national side. Another experienced lad Craig Ervine has also made his comeback in the limited-overs squad. Taylor was rested for the T20I leg against Bangladesh.

Similarly, Williams and Ervine missed the one-off Test, three ODIs as well as three T20Is after they were put in isolation following their contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19. The selectors have retained the remaining 15 that played against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe will first play five T20Is and three-match ODI series against Ireland, starting on August 27 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. The Irish tour will commence on September 13 at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

After Ireland’s visit, the Zimbabwe team will travel to Scotland for the three-match T20I leg, starting September 15 at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Here is Zimbabwe’s Squad for the white-ball series against Ireland and Scotland:

Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano.