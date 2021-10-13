Avesh Khan set to join Team India as net bowler for T20 World Cup 2021: Reports

In the latest developments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Delhi Capitals (DC) pace bowler Avesh Khan to stay back in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to join Team India’s T20 World Cup squad as a net bowler.

Notably, Avesh is the second fast bowler after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik, who has been asked to join the ‘Men in Blue’. Moreover, if BCCI sources are to be believed, the lanky fast bowler could also make it to the standby list.

“The national selectors have decided to also include Avesh in the mix. As of now, he will be a net bowler, but if the team management feels, he can be upgraded,” a BCCI source said as quoted by India Today.

Avesh has impressed one and all with his extreme pace mixed up with splendid variations, which has troubled the best batters in the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Avesh has played a big role behind DC’s campaign in IPL 2021. So far, he has picked up 23 wickets for the Capitals and is second on the list of wicket-takers headed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel, who has 32 scalps to his credit.

“Avesh bowls at an average speed of 142 to 145 clicks, earns disconcerting bounce from the flattest of decks and has been on support staff’s radar for some time,” the source added.

It’s not the first time that Avesh will join the Indian team as a net bowler. In fact, he was in England with the Test squad as a standby, but a finger injury during India’s match against Counties ended his tour.