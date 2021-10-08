Danish Kaneria slams Abdul Razzaq for India-Pakistan comparison ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has lambasted interim head coach of Pakistan Abdul Razzaq for his recent statement on the Indian cricket team. Razzaq had said that Pakistan is quite ahead of India in terms of talent.

Notably, the arch-rivals are set to meet each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24 2021, in Dubai. Kaneria reckoned there is no comparison between India and Pakistan, and the comments made by Razzaq are nothing but ‘nonsense’.

Kaneria said Pakistan lacks stability in batting as well as bowling and also highlighted Pakistan’s recent series loss against England’s B team.

“Pakistan doesn’t have stability in their batting and bowling. Razzaq says that dismiss Kohli and Rohit, and it will be easy to catch this Indian team. Nonsense, how will you catch this Indian team? There are issues in forming the Pakistan team itself. Where is your batting? Who will win your matches? England’s B team defeated us. The selection looks in shambles, it’s a very poor statement to make,” Kaneria said on his Youtube channel.

The 40-year-old felt a person like Razzaq, who is highly regarded in Pakistan, shouldn’t make such comments. Kaneria heaped praises on Indian young talent like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, stating the ‘Men in Blue’ are performing well in all departments.

“It was not expected from an international-level cricketer whose stature is so high in Pakistan. India has the upper hand over Pakistan. India has been performing well in every department. They have players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, etc. How will you get them out?” added Kaneria.

Regarding the epic rivalry between the two nations, India hold a dominating 12-0 record against their neighbours at the World Cups – with seven win in the 50-overs World Cup and five victories at the T20 World Cup.