Dwayne Bravo pokes fun at Kieron Pollard as CSK star claims 16th T20 title

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fourth title, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was a special moment for the Super Kings as they made a comeback in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league after failing to qualify for the playoffs in the previous edition. Like every CSK player, it was a cherishing moment for star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as he set a new world record to bag his 16th T20 title.

Not only this, but Bravo also went past his good friend and West Indies teammate Kieron Pollard as both cricketers were tied on 15 titles each before the second leg of IPL 2021 began in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the match, Bravo took a sly dig at Pollard and reminded the Windies skipper that he has some catching up to do. It all happened after commentator Simon Doull asked Bravo, “DJ, have you text Kieron yet”?

To this, Bravo answered and said: “Well, the first thing I’m going to do when I turn on my phone – let Kieron Pollard know this is the 16th. He has some catching up to do.”

Most T20 titles:

16 – Dwayne Bravo

– Dwayne Bravo 15 – Kieron Pollard

– Kieron Pollard 12 – Shoaib Malik

– Shoaib Malik 10 – Rohit Sharma

– Rohit Sharma 9 – Lasith Malinga

Speaking about the turnaround of CSK, Bravo credited the success to the team management. The West Indies star heaped praises on Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad for a consistent run in the fourteenth season.

“Belief in the squad from management, owners. After last season was really disappointed. Owed it to the franchise, the fans to come up with a better performance. Don’t get nervous (coming into a final). Have had a good performance in different phases of the tournament. Faf and Ruturaj stand out for us. To have these two guys scoring over 500 runs together. Experience beats youth any day,” added Bravo.