“He’s the Boss Of Chennai”: Dale Steyn shares his opinion on MS Dhoni’s IPL future

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has shared his thoughts about MS Dhoni‘s future in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2021 and Dhoni’s leadership is being hailed in this tournament, but his batting has been the biggest disappointment for fans across the world.

The Ranchi-born superstar has only managed to score 84 runs in 13 matches at a dreadful average of 14 and strike rate of 97.67, with 18 being his best performance. Moreover, MSD has only smashed seven fours and just two sixes so far in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

No wonder, after seeing such a performance, many fans have started raising doubts over Dhoni’s future in IPL. Steyn also countered a similar question of a fan on ESPNCricinfo‘s Polite Enquiries show.

“Do you think MS Dhoni will retain himself next year for CSK looking at the current form he is in?” the fan asked Steyn. Responding to the query, the 38-year-old said the veteran stumper could be back on the field in the next edition if he manages to take CSK to the title victory this year.

“I mean, he is the boss of Chennai. If you think Chennai, you think MS Dhoni. You know what, we got a couple of games left, but they are already into the finals. But we haven’t seen Dhoni do anything. If he smashes the winning runs in the final, you can guarantee that he will be taking the gloves for Chennai in next year’s IPL,” said Steyn.

Considering the overall record, Dhoni has been one of the most consistent run-getters in the world’s toughest T20 tournament. In 217 matches, the 40-year-old has accumulated 4716 runs at an average of 39.63 and a strike rate of 135.79 with 23 half-centuries. He is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the lucrative league. Further, Dhoni is the second Indian to hit maximum sixes in IPL and fourth overall. He has 218 sixes to his name in the exciting league.