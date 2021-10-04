KKR vs SRH: Fans go gaga as rookie Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are having the worst season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The 2016 IPL winners are out of the playoffs race and placed at the bottom spot in the points table with only two victories out of 12 matches in the league stage.

On Sunday night, SRH faced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and lost the contest by six wickets. Despite the loss, one positive thing that attracted fans’ attention was the debutant for Sunrisers’ Umran Malik.

The 21-year-old Malik was roped in as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive ahead of SRH’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 22. Malik impressed one and all with his extreme raw pace.

In his first over of the cash-rich league, Malik bowled a 150kph delivery – the fastest ball by an Indian this year. But he crossed the bar again in his third over and bowled a 151kph delivery – breaking his own record. In total, for as many as three times, the right-armer breached the 150kph barrier.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj was previously the fastest Indian bowler in IPL 2021 with a delivery clocking 145.97 kmph. Malik has now taken the top three spots.

Fastest deliveries by Indian pacers in IPL:

Umran Malik – 151.03 kmph

Umran Malik – 150.06 kmph

Umran Malik – 149.79 kmph

Mohammad Siraj – 147.68 kmph

Mohammad Siraj – 147.67 kmph

No wonder fans, as well as some former cricketers, were excited to see the young bowler delivering the raw pace as they expressed their views on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Umran Malik…impressive first over and has already bowled the fastest ball by an Indian in #IPL2021 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2021

Proud moment for jnk cricket. Go well boy #umranmalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2021

Good to see a young man like Umran Malik with some serious pace about him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2021

Delighted to see 21 year old Umran Malik from J&K clocking 150 KMPH. A journey has just begun for a promising talent. @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/aRhSQDLhLv — Mohit Bhan موہت بھان (@buttkout) October 3, 2021

150 Kph🔥 What a start by Umran Malik! 📸: Disney + Hotstar pic.twitter.com/ZGXCxRPGU8 — 🇮🇳 Sumer veera Viratian (@SumerViratian) October 3, 2021

Umran Malik has some Pace pic.twitter.com/OQ4i2Tonm0 — Jitendra 🎶 (@Jitendr63761289) October 3, 2021

Umran Malik after bowling 151,150 kmph in his debut IPL match pic.twitter.com/kkGEFduATp — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 3, 2021

Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson showered praises on Malik after the match, terming him as a ‘special’ bowler who has pace in his artillery.

“Malik has been bowling really quick in the nets, and it’s really nice for him to get an opportunity today. We’ve been facing him in the nets – he’s special, lots of pace. Young guy runs in and goes hard. Obviously, we’re out of the competition, so it’s a chance for some other boys to also get on the park,” said Williamson.