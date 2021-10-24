T20 World Cup 2021: Brad Hogg names his semi-final contenders of the tournament

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has named his semi-finalists of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

The multi-team tournament started on October 17 with Round 1 fixtures featuring Group A and B teams to fight for the spots in the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lanka, Nambia from Group A and Scotland, Bangladesh from Group B, have successfully booked a place in the Super 12 stage, which began on Saturday.

Speaking about the four teams that he reckons of picking for the knock-out stage, Hogg went with England and West Indies from Group 1. Similarly, in Group 2, the former chinaman named India and Pakistan. Interestingly, Hogg did not go with Australia as one of the contenders to make it into the top four.

“The teams that I think are going to go to the semis are England and the West Indies from Group 1, and from Group 2 I think it’s going to be Pakistan and India,” said Hogg during an interaction with Deep Dasgupta on his YouTube channel.

However, Hogg opined that if Pakistan could not beat India on October 24, their chances of going upwards in the competition would be cut short.

“If Pakistan get beaten by India in the first game, they’ve got a short turnaround to play New Zealand. I think that will be a huge factor on whether Pakistan go through or not. If Pakistan lose against India in the first game, I don’t think they will get through, India will get through. So watch that space,” added Hogg.

Notably, all the four teams that Hogg picked have won the T20 World Cup in the past. While West Indies are the defending champions, England were the finalist in the 2016 edition of the global showpiece event and had won the prestigious trophy back in 2010. Likewise, India won the inaugural season of the T20 World Cup in 2007, while Pakistan grabbed the coveted trophy in the following year.