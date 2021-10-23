T20 World Cup 2021: India or Pakistan? Mohammad Amir predicts winner of the high-octane clash

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24. Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, many experts have dropped their analysis concerning which side has a better chance to win the contest.

Following the trend, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has made his prediction for the upcoming blockbuster match. The left-arm quick mentioned that it is always hard to predict in T20 cricket, but he will give the edge to India.

Amir reasoned that Indian players have played the recently concluded UAE leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Hence, they are more familiar with the conditions.

“To be honest, you cannot predict much in T20 cricket. As far as India vs Pakistan is concerned, you can say that India are unbeaten against Pakistan until now, but you can’t really decide anything in a T20 match,” Amir said on the show Uncut.

“But I will give India the edge because their players recently played the IPL here. So, they know the conditions better than Pakistan. The prediction for me will be 60-40. 10 per cent I will give India,” he added.

Notably, the ‘Men in Green’ have never managed to defeat Team India in World Cups, be it ODIs or T20Is. India hold a dominating 12-0 record against their neighbours, with seven times in the 50-overs World Cup and five times at the T20 World Cup.

Contrary to earlier beliefs, Amir further asserted that Indo-Pak matches are not about Indian batting versus Pakistan bowling. Amir said Pakistan have a strong batting unit now, while Indian stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen struggling in IPL 2021.

“India vs Pakistan is always under pressure. Babar is leading the team and is performing well. This is a plus point for Pakistan. His pair with Rizwan is doing well. Pakistan’s batting is not doing too badly, to be honest. Earlier, we used to say that it was about Pakistan’s bowling up against India’s batting. But now I feel Pakistan’s batting appears slightly stronger because Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were struggling in the IPL. So, they will be under a bit of pressure,” Amir added further.