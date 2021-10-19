T20 World Cup 2021: Virender Sehwag reveals why India hold a dominating record over Pakistan in ICC events

There is no doubt that the clash between India and Pakistan in cricket forms is one of the most intense sports rivalries in the world. These matches tend to generate massive hype and turn out to be high-octane affairs with enormous global viewership.

The arch-rivals are once again set to face each other in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on October 24. Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag has explained the real reason why India has had the upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup fixtures.

Notably, the ‘Men in Green’ have never managed to defeat Team India in World Cups, be it ODIs or T20Is. In fact, India hold a dominating 12-0 record against their neighbours, with seven times in the 50-overs World Cup and five times at the T20 World Cup.

The last time both nations faced each other at the international level was during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, where the ‘Men in Blue’ thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs.

Sehwag spoke about the Indian dominance and said the Indian team handles pressure well and pay attention to preparation rather than giving big statements.

“If I talk about the 2011 World Cup or the 2003 World Cup, we are under less pressure because our position remains better than Pakistan in the World Cup. So, in my opinion, when we play with that attitude, we never give big statements. There are always some big statements from the Pakistani side like he [Pakistani news anchor] said at the starting of his show that – “We are going to change the date” – India never says such things because they go better prepared. And when you go better prepared, you already know what the result would be,” Sehwag told ABP News.

Speaking about the current Pakistan side, Sehwag opined they might play better in T20Is than the 50-overs format and have better chances of winning.

“If we talk about the current scenario and this format, then I think this is where Pakistan always has more chances because they might not play that well in the longer 50-over format. In this format, even one player can defeat any team. But still, Pakistan hasn’t been able to do that, we’ll see what happens on the 24th (October),” added Sehwag.