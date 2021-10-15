T20 World Cup 2021: Lance Klusener names Rohit Sharma among 3 Indian players to watch out for

The much-awaited T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin on October 17 in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). India will play a host of the multi-team tournament.

The ‘Men in Blue’ will play two warm-up games against England and Australia before beginning their campaign in the global showpiece event against Pakistan on October 24.

Many experts have already named Team India as favourites to go long and even win the T20 World Cup 2021. But who will be the key players that everyone shall be focusing on? Well, former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has picked three Indian players to watch out for in the global competition.

Klusener named star opener Rohit Sharma, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and frontline Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the three players who could be game-changers for the Virat Kohli-led side.

The former Proteas cricketer reckoned Rohit is a major player in the Indian team as he always performs in the ICC tournaments.

“Rohit (Sharma) is always there in the mix. He is always in the fight. He is somebody who stands up big in ICC tournaments,” Klusener told The Times of India.

For Pant, Klusener believed the wicketkeeper-batsman has taken over the responsibilities from former India captain MS Dhoni pretty well. The 50-year-old felt Pant has a bright future in the Indian team.

“Rishabh Pant as well. India are so so lucky that they have got somebody like Rishabh Pant, who has been able to take over from MS Dhoni. He is fantastic, and he’s got a huge, huge future in the team,” explained Klusener.

The southpaw further heaped praises on Bumrah for being consistent and versatile. He asserted that Bumrah has the incredible ability to perform at any condition.

“In the bowling attack, Bumrah is always there. He is always a handful on any surface. There’s so much ammunition that India has got to choose from,” Klusener added.