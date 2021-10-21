T20 World Cup 2021: Matthew Hayden names two Indian batters who are a ‘major threat’ to Pakistan

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The arch-rivals will lock horns in Dubai on October 24.

Both sides have played a couple of practice matches before they start their campaign in the multi-team tournament. While India have won both the matches, Pakistan have beaten West Indies and faced defeat against South Africa.

Many experts of the fascinating game believe that the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to shine, and Pakistan bowlers will have to be more cautious of them. Not to forget, when the last time India and Pakistan faced each other during the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit and Kohli had taken Pakistan’s bowling attack to the cleaners. While the Mumbaikar had made 140 runs, the Indian skipper scored 77.

However, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who is working with the Pakistan team as a batting consultant, reckoned the real danger to Pakistan bowlers is not Kohli or Rohit. In a media interaction, Hayden said the major threat to his team is stylish batter KL Rahul and explosive hitter Rishabh Pant.

The Western Australian asserted that he has observed Indian cricket very closely over the years and believes Rahul and Pant are a major threat due to their dominance in the shortest format.

“More or less, I have watched KL Rahul grow, and he is a major threat to Pakistan. I have watched him grow up as a boy. I have seen his struggles and his dominance in shorter formats,” said Hayden.

“I have seen someone like Rishab Pant, his brash nature and beautiful vision for the game, how he has destroyed bowling attacks because he has got the opportunity because he sees it that way,” he added.

The 49-year-old further shared his thoughts on the Indo-Pak rivalry and said that Ashes stays at the top, but nothing matches the rivalry between these two team.

“For an Australian, obviously the Ashes and matches against England are tops, but nothing matches the rivalry of these two teams,” Hayden added further.