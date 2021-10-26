T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs New Zealand – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The 19th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 will take place between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 26.

Pakistan will enter the match with supreme confidence after a spectacular 10-wicket defeat over their arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday. On the other hand, the Black Caps will be playing their first game of the multi-team tournament.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 24 | PAK won: 14 | NZ won: 10 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The Sri Lanka-Bangladesh and Afghanistan-Scotland matches have given enough evidence that the new pitches in Sharjah are batting paradise, and something similar can be expected in Tuesday’s fixture. Dew will be a major factor so team winning the toss will feel more comfortable in chasing.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell/Todd Astle

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

PAK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

New Zealand total: 150-165

Case 2:

NZ wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-55

Pakistan total: 155-170

Team batting second to win the contest.