T20 World Cup 2021: Players reveal who are the ‘entertainers’ in international cricket

Cricketers, be it batters or bowlers, are known for impressing their fans and supporters through their game. More often than not, the players perform to the best of their abilities to entertain the millions of fans who cheer their teams.

Quite a few names pop up into one’s head whenever the term ‘entertainer’ in cricket is used. But, amongst the stars of this game, who is their favourite entertainer of the game?. Well, players from different teams participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 recently revealed their choices when asked who they think of for the word ‘entertainer’ in cricket.

With no surprises, most of the players picked West Indies cricketers, who are known for celebrating and living the moment to the fullest.

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala went with star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as his choice for the entertainer in cricket. Vala also took everyone by surprise when he revealed that Bravo has played for PNG in the year 2013-14.

“DJ Bravo! He’s been to PNG before (anchor interrupts by saying sorry in surprise). Yup, he has, 2013-14 came to PNG,” said Vala in a video shared by ICC.

Nambia batter Stephan Baard also picked ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle. He said: “Oh, that’s a tough one; there are a lot of guys. But I mean Chris Gayle, the name just speak for itself.”

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell picked another Caribbean giant Andre Russell. Dockrell reckoned it is amazing to watch the way Russell strikes the ball.

“I think whenever I think about an entertainer, Andre Russell always comes to mind. The way he strikes the ball, it’s always amazing to watch. Hopefully, he is firing,” said Dockrell.

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said: “Any of the West Indian players, just because of their flair and excitement.”

Similarly, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal named Bravo as his choice, while Bangladesh player Taskin Ahmed went with Gayle.

Here is the video: