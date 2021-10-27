T20 World Cup 2021: Zaheer Khan cautions India ahead of New Zealand clash

Former India seamer Zaheer Khan has cautioned India ahead of their second fixture in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31.

Zaheer heaped praises Black Caps’ fighting spirit in a low-scoring thriller against Pakistan on Tuesday. The former Mumbai pacer reckoned that despite New Zealand’s batting failure, their bowling unit put up a great show and didn’t allow Pakistan to win the contest easily.

Notably, the Kiwis posted a below-par total of 134/8 in the first innings. In reply, the New Zealand bowling attack showed a great fight as Pakistan won the match in the penultimate over by five wickets.

“One thing is sure is that New Zealand wants to win every match and have great enthusiasm. Yes, the Pakistan result didn’t go their way, but the fight that they showed was brilliant. They didn’t score many runs in the first innings, but the effort that they put in the bowling and fielding states that they never ever lose their hope. And India should be wary about it,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

Zaheer observed that the contest against New Zealand is going to be a do-or-die match for the ‘Men in Blue’. The 43-year-old mentioned the importance of finding the winning momentum at the earliest, especially in multi-team tournaments like the World Cup.

Not to mention, India lost their opening game in the ongoing T20 World Cup by 10 wickets against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

“We all know that if India plays to their potential, no team will find it easy to stand against. It is always important for a side to catch up with the winning momentum at the earliest, especially in the World Cup. This time India have lost their first match and should make sure it isn’t too late. The next game against New Zealand is a do or die one,” added Zaheer.