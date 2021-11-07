Harbhajan Singh reveals his all-time T20I XI; names MS Dhoni as captain

Veteran Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh has picked his all-time XI of T20 Internationals (T20I), featuring superstars of the game.

Harbhajan has named four players from West Indies, three Indians, and one each from England, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka.

During a chat show with Sportskeeda, Harbhajan picked Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle as openers, followed by Jos Buttler at number three. Explaining his call to choose Buttler at number three, Bhajji said: “He is a very reliable batter and someone who can control the game once he gets set.”

For number four, Harbhajan went with former Australian Shane Watson. The 41-year-old said Watson brings balance to the team with his all-round abilities.

“Being an all-rounder, he has won many matches through his batting ability and has won games with the ball as well,” explained Bhajji.

Interestingly, the Punjab cricket icon neither picked Virat Kohli nor Babar Azam in his all-time XI.

However, Harbhajan included former South African skipper AB de Villiers, Indian legend MS Dhoni, and West Indies duo of Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth position. Bhajji also named Dhoni as captain of his all-time XI.

Further, Harbhajan mentioned that Pollard’s batting order could be shifted according to the situation of the game.

“The batting order can be altered, and Pollard could be moved up and down the order depending on the needs of the side. Any T20 team is incomplete without Pollard,” added Harbhajan.

Among the bowlers, Harbhajan went with Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah as fast bowlers, while for spin bowling the Jalandhar-born picked Sunil Narine.

Here is Harbhajan Singh’s all-time T20 XI:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.