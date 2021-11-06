T20 World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja leaves everyone in splits after a journalist asks ‘what if AFG loses to NZ’

Team India kept their hopes alive for qualifying in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 after registering a massive eight-wicket win over Scotland in a Super 12 fixture at Dubai on Friday.

After bundling out the Scottish side for a mere 85, the ‘Men in Blue’ chased down the target in just 6.3 overs and gave a massive boost to their net run rate (NRR).

Despite a massive win, India are still relying on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand in order to book a place in the knock-out stage. But, if New Zealand manage to beat Afghanistan in their last Super 12 game on Sunday, India will be out of the multi-team tournament.

When asked about this scenario during the press conference after India’s superb win over Scotland, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with a funny answer and left everyone in splits.

It all happened when a journalist asked, “If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, only then do we have a chance. But what if Afghanistan can’t beat New Zealand, then?”

Responding to the question, Jaddu said: “Toh phir bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya (Then, we will pack our bags and go home, what else.”

Here is the video:

"Toh phir aur bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya"😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/V6DE71UcM0 — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) November 5, 2021

The Friday night turned out to be a perfect for Team India as Virat Kohli finally won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Indian bowling attack dominated the proceedings, with Mohammed Shami and Jadeja taking three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah bagged a couple to finish Scotland at 85.

In the chase, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a blistering start, forming a sensational 70-run stand off just 30 deliveries. Rahul smashed a 19-ball 50 while Rohit scored 30 runs off 16 balls as India won the match inside seven overs with eight wickets in hand.