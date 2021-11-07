T20 World Cup: WATCH –Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after dismissing him during WI vs AUS clash

On Saturday, West Indies played their last match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 and lost the contest by eight wickets against Australia. The defending champions finished the points table of Group 1 in the second last position.

Despite losing the game, Windies legend Chris Gayle won the hearts of cricket fans around the globe with a hilarious celebration after taking Mitchell Marsh‘s wicket. It all happened during the 16th over of Australia’s chase when the game was almost ended as the scores were tied.

Gayle bowled a flighted delivery outside off-stump, and Marsh, in an attempt to finish the match in style, went for a big shot. However, he mistimed the ball as Jason Holder caught the catch at mid-off. After picking up the wicket of Marsh, Gayle ran towards the Aussie all-rounder to give him a hug from behind, and both players shared a friendly moment.

Here is the video:

Chris Gayle thanks Mitch Marsh for his final T20 International wicket 😂 #t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/aGPKO8m8Si — Steve Allen (@ScubaStv) November 6, 2021

Gayle breaks silence amid speculation of his final game

After the match, Gayle joined Dwayne Bravo, who was playing his last international game, and it appeared that Gayle was also signing off from international cricket. However, the legendary batter confirmed that he would like to bow out in front of his home crowd.

“It’s been a phenomenal career. I didn’t announce any retirement, but (if) they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say, ‘hey guys, thank you so much,” Gayle said in a Facebook Live chat with ICC.

“Let’s see. If not, I’ll announce it. Long time and then I’ll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone, but I can’t say that as yet. I was just having some fun today. Put everything that happened aside. I was just interacting with the fans in the stands and just having some fun, seeing as it’s going to be my last World Cup game,” he added.