T20 World Cup: WATCH – Indian players visit Scotland dressing room after the big win in Dubai

In a heartwarming gesture, Indian players paid a visit to the Scotland dressing room after their Super 12 match in Dubai on Friday.

Indian stars, including captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, were seen interacting with Scottish players and shared some ‘priceless’ experiences with them in the Scotland dressing room.

The official Twitter handle of Scotland Cricket shared some pictures and thanked Kohli and his team for taking time out and visiting their dressing room in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a video of the same.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Team India’s mentor MS Dhoni was also spotted chatting with Scotland cricketers.

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

MUST WATCH: #SpiritOfCricket was at its best as Scotland expressed their wish to visit the #TeamIndia dressing room & our boys made them feel at home🤝👌👌 – By @Moulinparikh Special feature 🎥 🔽 #T20WorldCup #INDvSCO https://t.co/pfY3r9evwH pic.twitter.com/g6g6A86zve — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2021

In the match, India completely dominated the proceedings and registered their second victory in the ongoing multi-team tournament to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final alive.

Bowling first, Team India packed Scotland for just 85 runs in 17.4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Bumrah all shined with the ball. Jadeja picked up three wickets for 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Similarly, Shami also bagged a three-wicket haul while giving away 15 runs in 3 overs. Bumrah, on the other hand, took two scalps for 10 runs in 3.4 overs.

In reply, India gunned down the total in just 6.3 overs, thanks to a quickfire 18-ball half-century from opening batter KL Rahul and a 16-ball 30 from his partner-in-crime Rohit Sharma. The duo put together 70 runs in just five overs. India eventually won the game with 81 balls to spare to create a record for their biggest victory in terms of balls left in T20 Internationals.

