CPL 2020: Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI and Live Streaming Details
St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents. (Image Source: Twitter)

The round-robin stage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 has reached its exciting phase, with a few decisive matches lined up for the spectators.


Barbados Tridents (BT) is coming off a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), after dominating the proceedings throughout the game.

Meanwhile, St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) have found some winning form at the crucial stage of the tournament.


Therefore, the 19th match of the competition between BT and SLZ is all set to be a fascinating encounter with a couple of important points up for grabs.

BT vs SLZ, Probable XI:

Barbados Tridents:

BT is not expected to make wholesale changes to their side. However, the Jason Holder-led team would look to strengthen their batting lineup and strive for setting or chasing high totals.


The Tridents are currently placed fourth in the table with two wins in six games played thus far.

Probable XI:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh


St Lucia Zouks:

Afghan international Mohammad Nabi has been unstoppable in CPL 2020 and holds the key in the upcoming game.

Zouks are currently the second-best side in the tournament after TKR, with 8 points in six games.


Probable XI:

Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Shamarh Brooks, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan

Here are the Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:


Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Shamarh Brooks, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hayden Walsh

Captain: Mohammad Nabi; Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Daren Sammy, Raymon Reifer, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Nyeem Young,

Captain: Roston Chase; Vice-Captain: Ashley Nurse

Squads:

Barbados Tridents:

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Jonathan Carter

St Lucia Zouks:

Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher

TV and Live Streaming Details:

  • Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
  • India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD
  • USA – Willow TV
  • Canada- Willow TV
  • UK – Sky Sports
  • Australia – Fox Sports
  • New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ
  • Pakistan: Ten Sports
  • Bangladesh: Star Sports
  • South Africa: Supersport
  • Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3
  • Barbados – TV8 & MCTV
  • St Lucia – HTS
  • Antigua & Barbuda – CNS
  • Guyana – E Networks
  • Grenada – Sportsmax
  • St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3
  • Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.

