Jofra Archer’s tweet resurfaces after Virat Kohli announces Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy
Jofra Archer, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma (Image: Twitter)

One of India’s most famous couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, broke the internet on Thursday (August 27) with the mega announcement of welcoming their first child in January 2021.


Both Kohli and Anushka shared the news on their respective social media accounts. With no surprises, the couple’s posts gathered plenty of attention and ever since the announcement the duo has been receiving wishes from people from all walks of life.

From the cricket fraternity, the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and others commented on Kohli’s post. When it comes to the film industry, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wrote well wishes on Anushka’s post.


Jofra Archer’s five-year-old tweet doing the rounds on social media

In the middle of all wishes and congratulatory messages, one cricketer who didn’t even wish the blessed couple has been trending for his old tweets. He is none other than England’s speedster Jofra Archer, whose old tweets more often than not go viral on social media.

A similar case has happened in the Kohli-Anushka story as well. One of Archer’s tweets has been making the rounds on social media. The tweet is from 2015, where Archer has just written a date.

“January 5…” Archer’s viral tweet reads.



The social media users were quick to find out this tweet, and now they are putting speculations that Kohli and Anushka will be blessed with their child on the date mentioned in Archer’s trending tweet.

Here are some of the best reactions:

It’s not the first time that Archer’s tweet is trending. During the 2019 World Cup, even the ICC took the note of it and retweeted some of the best relevant tweets of the Bridgetown pacer.

Archer was recently seen in a Test series against Pakistan. He was earlier ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an elbow injury, but now that he is playing, fans might see him in the upcoming season in UAE.

