The first T20 tournament post the stoppage of cricketing action has been started in the form of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The opening day (August 18) of the exciting tournament saw two matches.

In the first game, the three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) faced Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). Similarly, in the following game, the Barbados Tridents (BT) met St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

In the first match, all-rounder Sunil Narine turned out to be the chief architect of Knight Riders’ 4-wicket victory. In the other contest, the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner joined hands to contribute both with the ball and the willow to defeat Patriots by 6 runs.

Besides all the action on the field, one thing which grabbed maximum eyeballs was a few stands in the stadium. In those stands, the organisers had put up cut-outs of the audience cheering for the teams. Not only this, but the CPL management also decided to use ‘fake crowd noise’ in order to keep the broadcast on the television look more realistic.

The Party continues in the stands as everyone is ready for game 2 of CPL 2020!#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #BTvSKNP pic.twitter.com/r3qWYWf8sF — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 18, 2020



Without any surprises, the new concept received numerous responses on social media. Some fans felt that it was a bad idea, but some were of the opinion that putting ‘fake crowd noise’ and cut-outs will inevitably impact the viewership in a positive way.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Looks funny that fake crowds…but #CPL doing that to make the usual environment… appreciate it…#CPL2020 — Rizwan (@iamrizwan013) August 19, 2020

Lool CPL have fake crowd and crowd sound 😂 — Shoaib Niazi (@ShoaibNiaziSRK) August 18, 2020

Aye the fake crowd and fake noise at CPL got me weak😭 — Yonnick 🇬🇾 (@yonnick_20) August 18, 2020

Didn't need to put fake ppl in the stands nah.

Has enough of them running around normal normal #CPL — D Graham (@arbitraryreddo) August 18, 2020

Fake audience in CPL matches .It hurts us to see a match without crowd 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aWfQxvjgiT — Gowtham Lakkimsetty (@GLakkimsetty) August 19, 2020

fake noise at cpl appalling — Steptoe (@Steptoesyard) August 18, 2020

Everyone that’s tuned into CPL laughing 😂 at the fake crowd, but in real life they have a fake crowd around them also! — justinzayn (@justinzayn15) August 19, 2020

I watch a lift of the CPL and it’s the fake people in the stands for me — miss lady (@annissaisamazin) August 18, 2020