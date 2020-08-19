Netizens react to ‘Fake Crowd’ and ‘Fake Noise’ put up in CPL 2020

  • Netizens dropped their opinions on the latest concept of 'fake crowd' cut-outs and 'fake noise' used in CPL 2020.
  • The eighth edition of the Caribbean league began on August 18.
Fake Crowd cut-out (Image Source: @CPL)

The first T20 tournament post the stoppage of cricketing action has been started in the form of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The opening day (August 18) of the exciting tournament saw two matches.


In the first game, the three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) faced Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). Similarly, in the following game, the Barbados Tridents (BT) met St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

In the first match, all-rounder Sunil Narine turned out to be the chief architect of Knight Riders’ 4-wicket victory. In the other contest, the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner joined hands to contribute both with the ball and the willow to defeat Patriots by 6 runs.


Besides all the action on the field, one thing which grabbed maximum eyeballs was a few stands in the stadium. In those stands, the organisers had put up cut-outs of the audience cheering for the teams. Not only this, but the CPL management also decided to use ‘fake crowd noise’ in order to keep the broadcast on the television look more realistic.

Without any surprises, the new concept received numerous responses on social media. Some fans felt that it was a bad idea, but some were of the opinion that putting ‘fake crowd noise’ and cut-outs will inevitably impact the viewership in a positive way.

Here is how netizens reacted:




Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on linkedin.