The 24th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) will witness a standoff between the second and the third-placed teams in the points table, namely St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

After a disappointing start to their campaign, the GAW came back strongly by registering a few crucial wins. Whereas, the Zouks have been the second-best side in the tournament after Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

The encounter between SLZ and GAW is all set to be a riveting one. The Warriors would seek revenge for the 10-run loss in the reverse fixture.

SLZ vs GAW, Probable XI:

St Lucia Zouks:

Zouks have somehow found a way to win games from precariously placed situations. Their last game against Barbados Tridents (BT) is a prime example of the never-say-die attitude in the team.

The Darren Sammy-led side became the second team to qualify for the semi-finals. SLZ would look to extend their dominance over the Warriors.

Probable XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Warriors would be determined to continue with their winning form, eyeing the spot for the semi-finals.

The Chris Green-led side has won four and lost as many games in the tournament, thus far. Both GAW and SLZ are coming off thumping wins over the Tridents.

Probable XI:

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kissoondath Magram, Imran Tahir,

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Andre Fletcher (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi; Vice Captain: Roston Chase

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Brandon King, Rahkeem Cornwall, Leniko Boucher, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Daren Sammy, Kesrick Williams, Kissoondath Magram, Zahir Khan

Captain: Kesrick Williams; Vice Captain: Zahir Khan

Squad:

St. Lucia Zouks:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kissoondath Magram, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasdeep Singh

Pitch and Weather Report:

The pitch offered at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad provided ample support for the TKR batters as they posted above 180 on Tuesday.

Therefore, it can be inferred that the game will be a high-scoring one. The weather throughout the day is expected to be cloudy, with occasional spells of showers.