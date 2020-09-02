After the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour of England, one of the biggest positives to come out was wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

The live-wire impressed one and all with his wicket-keeping and gritty batting skills.

Rizwan’s first added 72 priceless runs in the second Test match at Southampton while batting with the tail.

He, then, followed up his knock with yet another gritty half-century (53) in the third Test match at the same venue.

During the England tour, Rizwan appeared neat behind the stumps in all the five games he featured in.

The 28-year-old developed quite a fan-following with his hilarious commentary from behind the stumps. Looking at Rizwan’s presence in the lineup, Pakistan’s future appears to be in safe hands.

Keeping a close eye on Rizwan’s performances off-late is former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Both Rizwan and Sarfaraz are competing for the same position of wicketkeeper-batsman in the Pakistan team.

Sarfaraz replaced Rizwan in the third T20I

After warming the benches throughout the England tour, Sarfaraz got an opportunity in the 3rd T20I at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

However, Ahmed seemed sloppy behind the stumps as he missed an easy stumping chance of Moeen Ali.

Sarfaraz even managed to york himself while keeping to Imad Wasim, who bowled a full delivery outside the off stump. As a result, Ahmed presented England with a gift in the form of a boundary, coming off byes.

Ahmed’s missed stumping proved to be costly as Ali threatened to take England across the finishing line with his spectacular innings of 61 which came off just 33 deliveries.

His innings was laced with four boundaries and an equal number of hits over the fence.

Here’s the video:

Sarfraz Missed stumping pakistan vs England t20I…what is he doing #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/klgPwQe0Vq — Anil Kumar (@Anilkumar828) September 1, 2020

In the end, Sarfraz could breathe a sigh of relief as the hosts fell just five runs short of the required target.

Earlier, veteran Mohammad Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali laid the foundation for Pakistan’s win with an entertaining partnership.

Hafeez walked away with both ‘Player of the Match’ as well as ‘Player of the Series’ award.