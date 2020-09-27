IPL 2020: Did Suresh Raina and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unfollow each other on Twitter? Here’s the truth

Speculation of a rift between Raina and CSK management yet again emerged on social media.

Claims made by the Twitter users seemed to be irrelevant.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is not playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Before the start of the thirteenth season, Raina pulled out of the cash-rich league citing personal reasons.

Despite this, the southpaw is constantly in the news. Recently, after the second successive defeat of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), #ComeBackRaina started trending on Twitter as CSK fans demand the team management to bring back the left-handed batsman.

However, the CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has ruled out the return of Raina. He explained that Raina’s ‘personal space’ needs to be respected. Viswanathan also clarified that the CSK franchise will not be asking Raina to make a return in the team.

“See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it,” Viswanathan told ANI.

Raina unfollowed CSK? claimed Twitter users

Meanwhile, social media stirred with some speculations that Raina has unfollowed CSK’s official Twitter handle.

Users on the micro-blogging site Twitter claimed that there is a rift between Raina and CSK management. Some users further stated that both Raina and CSK’s Twitter handle have unfollowed each other.

Suresh Raina unfollowed CSK's official account. There is a clear rift between him & CSK management. — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 26, 2020

Suresh Raina unfollowed CSK's official account. There is a clear rift between him & CSK management.#MI #CSK — Bruce Banner 💙MI💙 (@Mathesh_SFC) September 26, 2020



Suresh Raina unfollowed CSK's official account. There is a clear rift between him & CSK management. — TARUN REDDY VIRAT (@tarun_reddy409) September 27, 2020

However, the rumours were incorrect as Raina, who has been a part of the CSK franchise for ten seasons now, is still following the team on Twitter. Not only this, but CSK’s official Twitter handle also follows their highest run-scorer in IPL.

Raina’s absence in the middle-order is clearly hurting the ‘Yellow Army’ as the three-time champions have got off to a poor start in IPL 2020.

CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening fixture before suffering consecutive losses against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) respectively. On Friday, DC crushed CSK by 44 runs.