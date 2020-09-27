IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar names a young Indian batsman who resembles Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar did the analysis of players and teams in his new show "Sachin's Game Changers."

Tendulkar reckoned that Dwayne Bravo's inclusion would change CSK's batting performance.

The first week of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 came to end with the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on Friday. DC with +1.100 Net Run Rate (NRR) are at the top in the points table, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with -2.450 NRR are at the bottom.

In the meantime, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has dropped some analysis of the first five matches of IPL 2020. The former India international has started a series named ‘Sachin’s Game Changers’ on his YouTube channel, where he has given his take on the crucial moments during the first five contests.

Tendulkar released the first episode of the series on September 25. However, he had recorded the video on September 24 but delayed publishing it as a mark of respect for the ‘late’ Dean Jones.

Tendulkar heaped praises on Sanju Samson

The Mumbaikar talked about Rajasthan Royals (RR) versus CSK match in his first video. He showered praiseworthy comments on Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, stating that the latter made batting look so easy.

“When Sanju Samson and Steve Smith got together, they played some unbelievable shots, especially when Piyush Chawla came, Sanju made him pay a heavy price. He scored 28 runs in that over. He made look batting so easy; he made look hitting sixes so easy,” said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar admired Samson’s bat swing as well. He further said that the Kerala cricketer is a stylish batsman who resembles Rohit Sharma when he gets going.

“He is someone; I’ve really enjoyed his batting, especially his bat swing. The downswing comes really fast, and that’s where he generates power. He is another batter who is elegant and a bit like Rohit Sharma,” the Master Blaster added.

The former India skipper further spoke about Chennai’s loss against Royals. He reckoned that CSK didn’t had a right batting combination in the game. Tendulkar estimated that in the coming days, fans might see few changes in the CSK squad. He stated that CSK’s team combination would also change once Dwayne Bravo features in the playing XI.

“The combinations will change. Dwayne Bravo hasn’t been playing, so Bravo comes back in the team, the batting order will change. This has happened in the interim period, but I see that change happening soon,” Tendulkar added further.