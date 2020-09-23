IPL 2020: Sakshi Dhoni deletes her post after slamming umpires for controversial Tom Curran decision

Sakshi Dhoni lashes out at match officials before deleting her tweet.

Curran was handed a lifeline in the game after a caught behind decision was overturned by the third umpire

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi lashed out at the match officials on Twitter over a rather bizarre decision taken during an IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Tuesday.

The onfield umpire’s decision on Tom Curran’s dismissal created a controversy in the match which CSK eventually lost by 16 runs. The wrong call was changed after a referral from the third umpire.

It all happened in the 18th over of the Royals’ innings when CSK seamer Deepak Chahar while bowling to Curran got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin. Curran couldn’t refer it to the TV umpire as his team had already lost their allotted review.

However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understood his error in judgement and referred it to the TV umpire. The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves.

The Royals all-rounder was called back after the umpire referral.

Moments after the third umpire gave Curran not-out, Sakshi Dhoni slammed the match officials for their call. The wife of India’s most decorated cricketer in a tweet urged the umpires to use technology the right way. However, she soon deleted her tweet.

“If u r using the technology, then use it the right way… out is out whether its catch out or lbw…,” she wrote.

CSK skipper Dhoni was also upset with the umpire’s call and was seen giving a piece of his mind to umpire Shamshuddin.

RR beat CSK in their tournament opener and set off to a winning start. The victory came at the back of scintillating batting performances by their skipper Steve Smith, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, all-rounder Jofra Archer and a fine bowling spell by leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia.