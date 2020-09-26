IPL 2020 – WATCH: MS Dhoni’s ‘Superman’ effort to dismiss Shreyas Iyer

Dhoni displayed his excellent wicket-keeping skills in the game against DC.

CSK lost their second successive match in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni exhibited his supreme fitness in the seventh match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

MSD turned back the clock as he grabbed an absolute stunner to remove DC captain Shreyas Iyer. Dhoni showed his tremendous wicket-keeping skills in the penultimate over bowled by all-rounder Sam Curran.

Iyer attempted a wild slog through long-on, but the ball took the outside edge and flew wide towards the first slip position. The 39-year-old made a full-length dive to his right and completed an unbelievable catch. Iyer scored 26 off 22 deliveries before moving to the dug-out.

The commentators were impressed with the ‘Superman’ effort by Dhoni. March Nicholas termed the Ranchi-lad as the ‘safest pair of hands’.

“He’s got the safest pair of hands. Lovely grab from a great cricketer and still a very strong athlete,” Nicholas on Dhoni.

Here is the video:

CSK registered their second loss in the tournament

Despite the comeback by CSK bowlers in the match after the first 10 overs, DC managed to score 175/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Super Kings started pretty badly as they lost three wickets for just 44 runs. Though Faf du Plessis (43) and Kedar Jadhav (26) added a crucial 54-run stand for the fourth wicket, it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss.

CSK could only manage to score 131/7, losing the game by 44 runs. It was the second successive defeat for the ‘Yellow Army’ in IPL 2020.

After the loss, Dhoni criticised the bowlers, saying they need to get better with their line and lengths.

“We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries a bit too often,” said Dhoni.