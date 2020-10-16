IPL 2020: Jofra Archer reacts humorously to Virat Kohli’s viral dance video

Virat Kohli showed his amazing dance moves prior to the RCB vs KXIP match on Thursday.

It was Kohli's 200th match for RCB.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely popular for his passion and enthusiasm on the field. In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kohli once again showed his animated avatar.

On Thursday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper put on dancing shoes during a warm-up routine ahead of RCB’s game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Sharjah.

Kohli’s dance performance left the commentators in splits, and fans quickly made memes on social media.

England pacer Jofra Archer, who is plying his trade for Rajasthan Royals (RR), is quite active on the micro-blogging site – Twitter. No wonder, he also joined the bandwagon and came up with a sidesplitting reaction to Kohli’s moves on the field.

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020



“Bowlers failed to put KXIP under pressure:” Kohli

When Kohli entered the field, he achieved a major landmark as he played his 200th match for RCB. Though, the result didn’t go in favour of his side as the KL Rahul-led side defeated them by eight wickets.

RCB managed to put 171/6 on the scoreboard, but it was not enough as Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle guided Punjab to the finish line in a last-ball thriller.

After the game, Kohli expressed shock as he wasn’t expecting the match to go down the wire. The 31-year-old explained that his side posted a decent total, but the bowlers could not manage to put pressure on the opposition.

“It was quite surprising because it went down to the wire. A bit of pressure can confuse you; it was a good performance by Kings XI in the end. I think 170 was a decent score. But we were not able to put them under pressure. We take a lot of pride as a bowling side, but tonight was one of those nights, as it didn’t come off. They kind of let us come back in the game because I think it should have ended by the 18th over,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.