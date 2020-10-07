IPL 2020: WATCH – Anukul Roy produces a Superman-esque effort to dismiss Mahipal Lomror

MI beat RR by 57 runs to regain top spot in the points table.

Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard mesmerise fans with mind-blowing catches.

The IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) featured some incredible catches. Rohit Sharma’s brigade demolished the Royals by 57 runs to go top of the table. They bundled out RR for just 137 runs in 18.1 overs, and it wasn’t only the bowlers who should be credited for the win. MI players put in praise-worthy efforts in the field and tightened the noose around Rajasthan with two mind-blowing catches.

First, it was Anukul Roy, who pulled off a blinder to send Mahipal Lomror (11 off 13) back in the ninth over of the Rajasthan innings. And secondly, it was Kieron Pollard, who took a stunner at the boundary to send back the dangerous Jos Buttler (70 off 44) in the 13th over of Royals’ 194-run chase.

‘Superman’ Anukul breaks the internet

Anukul, who came on the field as a substitute for Surya Kumar Yadav, might not get many chances in the Mumbai-based due to the dominance of Rohit’s side but the youngster’s catch has once again indicated the depth of the talent available for the Indian cricket team in the near future.

After the match, when Roy was asked about his effort to dismiss Lomror, he said that the only option to make the catch was to put in the dive as he was moving away from the ball.

“I was just thinking about reaching the ball, as soon as I did, I realised I was still far off from taking a catch, so I had to dive for it, it was a very nice feeling that I was able to do something for the team,” Roy told Chahar in a video posted on IPL’s official Twitter handle.