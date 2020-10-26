IPL 2020 – WATCH: Jofra Archer impersonates Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling run-up during RR vs MI game

Jofra Archer climbed to the second spot among leading wicket-takers table.

Archer tried to mimic Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in the 45th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Ben Stokes was the star of the night as he smashed a splendid century while Sanju Samson scored an elegant fifty to help RR chase down the mammoth target of 196 runs with ten balls to spare.

Royals pacer Jofra Archer was once again brilliant as he got his team off to a perfect start. The England speedster removed MI opener Quinton de Kock in the very first over.

Archer goes Bumrah’s way

Archer also displayed an outstanding effort in the field by plucking a stunning catch to send Ishan Kishan back into the dugout.

Not just that, Archer was seen impersonating MI’s frontline bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s run-up on the field.

The video of Archer trying to copy Bumrah quickly went viral on social media. Archer didn’t complete the whole action, but it was enough to catch the fans’ attention.

Here is the video:

Jofra was the pick of the bowlers for RR. He bagged two wickets and conceded 31 runs in four overs. Bumrah, on the other hand, went wicketless while giving 38 runs in his 4-over spell.

With the tremendous victory, Royals also ended Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) playoffs hopes as the MS Dhoni-led side became the first team to get eliminated from the competition this season.

The Steve Smith-led side have now moved to the sixth spot in the standings with ten points from 12 games.

Royals will next face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi on Friday before taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game at Dubai on Sunday.