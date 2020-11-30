AUS vs IND: WATCH – Moises Henriques grabs a phenomenal catch to dismiss India skipper Virat Kohli in 2nd ODI

Moises Henriques exhibited spectacular fielding in second ODI against India on Sunday.

Henriques took a blinder to remove India captain Virat Kohli.

In the first One-Day International (ODI) against India, Australia made sloppy efforts in the outfield. However, that wasn’t the case when the Aaron Finch-led side came to play the second ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

In the second contest, Australian fielders showcased some outstanding fielding and displayed their ‘A-Game’. One such effort was made by all-rounder Moises Henriques who took a breath-taking catch to dismiss India skipper Virat Kohli.

It all happened in the 35th over bowled by Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood when Kohli played a pull shot through the midwicket region. The Delhi-lad had placed the ball well, but Henriques dived full length to his left and completed a phenomenal catch to end the brilliant innings of Kohli.

Here is the video:

India loses ODI series against Australia

In the match, Australia after winning the toss decided to bat first and posted a mammoth 389/4 on the scoreboard. Former Aussie skipper Steve Smith scored his second successive century (104 off 64 balls) in the game.

Apart from Smith, openers David Warner (83) and Finch (60) gave a solid foundation of 142 runs partnership. Middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made valuable contributions with 70 and 63 runs respectively.

In reply, India only managed to reach 338/9 from their quota of 50 overs, losing the game by 51 runs. Kohli scored the maximum 89 off 87 balls studded with seven fours and two sixes.

During the contest, Kohli also completed 22,000 runs in international cricket. En route the landmark, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the quickest batsman to complete 22,000 runs. While Kohli reached the milestone in his 462nd innings, Tendulkar had taken 493 innings to achieve that feat.

With the defeat, India lost the three-match ODI series. They will now play for pride in the final ODI, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (December 2).