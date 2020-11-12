IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra reveals his best XI of the season; names KL Rahul as captain

Aakash Chopra picks his best team of IPL 2020.

Chopra leaves out RCB skipper Virat Kohli from his team of the tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 concluded with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning yet another tournament after they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets on Tuesday (November 10).

As the thirteenth season has now finished, several experts and former cricketers have started selecting their team of the tournament. Following the bandwagon, former India international Aakash Chopra has picked his best XI of the 2020 edition.

The cricketer-turned-commentator started the proceedings by naming openers of his team in the form of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper won the Orange Cap as he topped the leading run-scorer table with as many as 670 runs in 14 games.

Dhawan, on the other hand, accumulated 618 runs from 17 matches. Chopra also named Rahul as wicket-keeper and captain of his team.

For the middle-order, Chopra went with Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and AB de Villiers. Surya impressed everyone with his consistency with the bat. The Pune-born amassed 480 runs in 16 games. Similarly, Ishan also shined with the willow. The 22-year-old attacking batsman ended the tournament as fifth-highest run-scorer (516 runs).

De Villiers enjoyed another terrific season as he clubbed 454 runs in 15 matches. The former Proteas skipper smashed five scintillating half-centuries in IPL 2020. Interestingly, Chopra did not pick Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 466 runs in 15 fixtures.

Tewatia to fulfil all-rounder’s role in Chopra’s XI

Chopra picked Rajasthan Royals (RR) outstanding talent, Rahul Tewatia as an all-rounder in his best XI. Chopra termed Tewatia as a complete package and a match-winner. Tewatia scored 255 runs in 14 matches and picked up 10 wickets in the tournament.

Among spinners, the former Delhi opener went with Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan. Both Chahal and Rashid were the most successful spinners in IPL 2020. While Chahal bagged 21 wickets in 15 games, Rashid picked up 20 scalps in 16 matches.

When it comes to seamers, Chopra selected Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah. Rabada performed exceptionally well in the thirteenth season as he won the prestigious Purple Cap. The Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer ended the tournament with 30 wickets to his name.

Just like Rabada, Bumrah too had a fantastic IPL 2020. With 27 wickets in 15 games, Bumrah was at the second spot among leading wicket-takers column. At the same time, Archer finished the season as seventh-highest wicket-taker. The English speedster picked up as many as 20 scalps in 14 fixtures.

Here is Aakash Chopra’s best XI of IPL 2020:

KL Rahul (c, wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada.