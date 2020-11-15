Michael Vaughan picks his top 5 batsmen from IPL 2020

Michael Vaughan picked Surya Kumar Yadav among the top five batsmen.

Vaughan lauded SKY for his ability to tackle spin.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been concluded, several cricket experts have revealed their team of the tournament or favourite batsmen and bowlers. Following the pattern, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has also picked his top 5 batsmen from the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

In a video uploaded by Cricbuzz on micro-blogging website Twitter, Vaughan named his top five batsmen. The cricketer-turned-commentator selected four players from Mumbai Indians (MI) – winner of IPL 2020 – and one from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Vaughan started the proceedings by picking KXIP skipper KL Rahul as his first choice. The 46-year-old said: “I’m starting with KL Rahul. He’s had a great time in the series.”

Rahul could not take his team to the playoffs, but he managed to grab the Orange Cap. The Karnataka stalwart scored 670 runs in 14 innings at a remarkable average of 55.83. He smashed five half-centuries and one hundred in the tournament.

Next batsman on Vaughan’s list was MI opener, Quinton de Kock. The Proteas skipper played 16 matches for MI and amassed 503 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 140.50. The left-handed batsman scored four fifties in IPL 2020.

“The impact that De Kock creates for his franchise is immense. He makes it count in the first six overs,” said Vaughan.

“Surya Kumar Yadav is a standout batsman for me:” Vaughan

The former Yorkshire cricketer picked three more MI players in his list. He picked Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya for their sensational effort down the order throughout the tournament.

Both Pollard and Hardik are in the top 3 list of best batting strike-rate column. While Pollard with a strike-rate of 191.42 tops the chart, Hardik with 178.98 is at the third spot.

The last player on Vaughan’s list was MI number three batsman Surya Kumar Yadav. The Manchester-born named Surya as his standout player of the thirteenth season. Vaughan hailed Surya for his quality of batting against both seam and spin attack.

“My standout player from IPL 2020 is Surya Kumar Yadav. He can bat in all the situations. He plays quick bowling well and the best player of spin that I’ve seen for a long time. It doesn’t matter whether you are left-arm spinner of right-armer or even a mystery spinner, Surya will find a way to score boundaries,” concluded Vaughan.