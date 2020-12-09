AUS vs IND: Reason why umpire Gerard Abood was spotted wearing a helmet in the 3rd T20I

Umpire Gerard Abood was spotted wearing a helmet during 3rd T20I between India and Australia.

Australia managed to register a victory of 12-runs in the contest to avoid a clean sweep.

The third T20I between Australia and India played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday saw the hosts winning the contest by 12 runs. Though, the Virat Kohli and Co. had already won the series before they entered in the ground for the final fixture.

Despite being a dead rubber, the third T20I produced some exciting moments. Be it India’s controversial DRS call, fielders from both the sides dropping sitters or Kohli’s doppelganger in the stands, the final match had every specie to entertain the fans.

Another eye-catching moment in the match was when fans saw on-field umpire Gerard Abood wearing a helmet. The admirers of the fascinating game were wondering why Abood was wearing a helmet in the game. Before the speculations could fly further, cricket.com.au, through their official Twitter handle revealed the actual reason behind it.

They uploaded a video where umpire Abood can be seen walking back to his usual position at the non-striker’s end, but he accidentally bumped into the ‘Spider-Cam’ which was quite low. The footage was taken from the second T20I played at the same venue on Sunday.

Here is the video:

Australia avoid the clean sweep

In the match, after put in to bat first, the Aaron Finch-led side posted 186/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. For the hosts, wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade was the highest run-getter with 80 off 53 balls.

Wade was well assisted by power-striker Glenn Maxwell who smashed 54 runs in 36 balls at a brilliant strike-rate of 150.

In reply, the visiting side only managed to reach 174/7 and lost the game by 12 runs. For India, their captain Virat Kohli was the maximum run-scorer as he smashed 85 off 61 deliveries laced up with seven boundaries, including three sixes.